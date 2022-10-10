“I am pleased to welcome Caleb to our leadership team; he will play a pivotal role in driving strategic growth and innovation for Stellar Service Brands,” said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. “Our recent relocation to Dallas has allowed us to attract top talent as we continue to expand. Caleb has a wealth of experience in the finance industry and his leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to the company as he joins the finance team under Jessica Wescott, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.”

Prior to joining Stellar Service Brands, Ward worked as a director of retail production and finance at Cardinal Financial Corp. Throughout his career, Ward has worked in various roles for Supreme Lending, Gold Medal Pools, and Reach Restaurant Group. Ward is a native Texan who received his Bachelor of Science in Finance, cum laude, from the University of Texas.

“I am excited to join a company that not only possesses a number of reputable brands but also has the potential for substantial growth over the course of many years,” said Ward. “I look forward to working with Sherry, Jessica, and the team to move Stellar Service Brands forward in its financial, operational, and cultural transformation.”

About Stellar Service Brands