MINTURN, Colo.—December 12, 2019—The 15th annual SteamMaster charity golf tournament recently took place on October 2, 2019 at Red Sky Ranch in Colorado. SteamMaster raised over $32,600 at the tournament, which will benefit several area non-profit organizations. In the 15 years organizing the charity event, SteamMaster has raised over $532,000 for local charities and non-profits.

Beneficiaries of this year’s tournament were Vail Valley Charitable Fund, The Cervantes Memorial Fund, and Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund (VVCF) was created in 1996 to provide assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. ECERF is organized exclusively for charitable, educational, and community support purposes, including making donations to other non-profit organizations.

Raj Manickam, tournament administrator and CEO of SteamMaster; Gary Gilman, president of SteamMaster; and Tim Herbst, marketing manager, presented proceed checks to the beneficiaries on November 3, 2019. “Having local businesses supporting this tournament by participation and sponsorship has sustained this charitable event year after year. We appreciate everyone’s help,” Manickam said.

SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning celebrates 41 years in business this year and pledges to continue its support of small and medium-size local non-profits via the annual SteamMaster charity golf tournament.