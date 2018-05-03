NORTHBROOK, IL — May 3, 2018 — Whenever Cleanfax polls our audience in our Benchmarking Survey Reports, whether carpet cleaning or restoration companies (or others), we always ask about the biggest problems facing you. And inevitably business owners point to staffing problems. Sometimes those problems revolve around staff performance. For others, the problem is losing the best employees to competitors. Still others (many others) say it’s difficult to find qualified workers.

The problem isn’t exclusive to our industry either. Multiple studies show labor issues rising above economic/financial issues as the biggest problem small business owners point to. So, we’re asking you what your staffing situation looks like. Do these statistics on rising staffing problems reflect your company, too?

