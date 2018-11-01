DALLAS — November 01, 2018 — Demos and networking in the brand-new Specialty Cleaning & Restoration Pavilion at ISSA Show North America 2018 have been a highlight of the tradeshow, with eager cleaning professionals piling in to learn more about the more niche market segment that caters to on-location cleaners.

Contract carpet cleaning and hard floor cleaning as well as disaster restoration professionals, including water damage, structural drying, fire and smoke damage, and more, have been the focus of the restoration pavilion’s three days at the show.

“It’s great to bring specialized skills that are traditionally part of The Experience to the ISSA Show here in Dallas,” said Larry Cooper, who runs The Experience Convention and Trade Show and The Experience Conference and Exhibition. “We brought in expert instructors to provide hands-on, practical instruction using valuable demonstrations to show how to do some of the most challenging tasks involved with specialized cleaning and restoration. And our Specialty Cleaning & Restoration Pavilion was packed with industry professionals eager to learn.”

The Experience shows are known for their on-location flood houses, carpet cleaning demonstrations, spot and stain removal techniques, specialized fabric care procedures, and much more. This expertise is condensed into 30 minute demonstrations at the ISSA Show, spanning three full and busy days during exhibit hours.

On Tuesday, attendees learned about proper carpet, fabric, and rug care, along with how to better maintain hard surfaces in their facilities and buildings. Also, a segment on water damage and drying procedures was presented. Specialized tools and techniques were demonstrated.

Wednesday’s demonstrations concentrated on additional carpet cleaning and water damage topics, along with a session on how to tackle fibers and fabrics that are soiled and need cleaned, but that present the challenge of bleeding, shrinkage, and more.

The exhibit hall is open on Thursday, November 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with three additional demonstrations scheduled for the Specialty Cleaning & Restoration Pavilion. Still up are additional presentations on water damage, carpet and fabric care, and hard floor care.

