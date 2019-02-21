MAUMEE, OH — February 21, 2019 — Jesse Vermeersch, regional manager for Spartan Chemical Company, was named EBP Supply Solutions Vendor Representative of the Year. The criteria for this annual award include execution of sales, marketing efforts, supporting product and sales training, capable problem solving/resolution, after-sales support, effective communication, and response time. This is the second year in a row that Vermeersch has won this award.

“Jesse is truly a dedicated rep,” said Walt Ancker, vice president of sales for EBP Supply Solutions. “His knowledge of Spartan’s product portfolio, his professionalism, and his support of EBP is second to none. Winning this award back to back years is very difficult but proves just how good Jesse is.”

The award was presented to Mr. Vermeersch by Walt Ancker during EBP Supply Solutions’ Annual Vendor Awards Banquet in West Point, New York. Spartan was represented by Jack Ellison, divisional manager, and Jesse Vermeersch, regional manager.

Spartan Chemical Company formulates and manufactures cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market. Spartan products are produced in Maumee, OH and sold both domestically and internationally through a select network of distribution. Spartan’s products and services are used in building service contractor, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets. For more information, visit https://www.spartanchemical.com/.

EBP Supply Solutions is a distribution partner that provides a broad range of cleaning and food service supplies, training, and janitorial equipment and repair services to organizations in the buildings, institutions, healthcare, recreation, and food service markets. For more information, visit https://www.ebpsupply.com/.