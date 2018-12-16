MAUMEE, OH — December 16, 2018 — Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., an industrial cleaning solution formulator and manufacturer, has promoted Ryan Elias and Cody Hill to be two of its regional managers, effective September 16, 2018.

Elias joins Spartan as the regional manager for the East Texas region. Elias most recently served as the territory sales representative for SouthernCarlson in Tyler, Texas where he gained more than two years’ experience in managing store growth, inventory, and maintaining accounts. Prior to that, Elias worked for two years at Southern Fastening System where he held multiple roles, first as territory development manager and later as dealer sales manager. Elias holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Management, and Operations from Austin College in Sherman, Texas.

Hill, who will take responsibility for the Iowa region, most recently worked as a sales manager for Best Buy In-Home Design in Longview, Texas. During his time at In-Home Design, Hill was responsible for providing consulting services to develop solutions that meet client needs. Prior to that, he served as an account executive at SupplyWorks Facility Maintenance (now HomeDepot Pro) in Longview, Texas. Hill also spent ten years in the military, serving in the Marine Corps from 2006 to 2016.

Spartan Chemical Company formulates and manufactures cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market from their state-of-the-art facility in Maumee, OH. Spartan’s products are sold both domestically and internationally and are used in building service contractor, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets. For more information, visit https://www.spartanchemical.com/.