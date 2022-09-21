MAUMEE, OH.—September 21, 2022—Spartan Chemical Company, a recognized leader in the formulation and manufacturing of sustainable cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market, announced the ISSA Charities E.T. Swigart Scholarship has been awarded to Abigail Cox.

With the $3,000 scholarship, Cox will begin her studies to become a veterinarian this fall at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We are so proud to give back to the ISSA Charities Scholarship Program,” said John Swigart, President of Spartan Chemical Company. “Education is a core value at Spartan and something we strongly promote within our organization. Congratulations to Miss Cox… all the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

Since 1988, the ISSA Charities Scholarship Program has helped individuals fulfill their dreams of higher education. ISSA Scholars has provided nearly $4 million in financial aid to over 1,000 college and university students. Open to all employees of ISSA member companies, and their immediate family members, ISSA Scholars aims to relieve the burden of tuition and introduce a new generation to the worldwide cleaning industry.

About Spartan Chemical Company

At Spartan Chemical Company, we make clean simple. We are a recognized leader in cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market. As a proud US employer, Spartan formulates and manufactures high-quality products from our state-of-the-art facility in Maumee, OH and sells both domestically and internationally through a select network of distribution. Spartan’s products and services are used in building service contractors, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets.

About ISSA Charities

ISSA Charities™ is the charitable and philanthropic arm of ISSA and the worldwide cleaning industry. A 501(c)(3) organization, ISSA Charities’ mission is to make the world a cleaner, healthier, and better place to live by sponsoring, funding, and operating charitable and social programs directly connected to the cleaning industry. Our Signature Charities are changing the way the world views cleaning: Cleaning for a Reason provides professional home cleaning for cancer patients; the ISSA Hygieia Network advances women, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the cleaning industry; and ISSA Scholars supports youth with scholarship aid and seasonal internships. To learn more about ISSA Charities and to make your own donation, visit issacharities.org

