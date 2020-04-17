MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire cleaning and restoration company has stepped up to help local police and fire departments with a crucial task during the COVID-19 pandemic: Sanitizing their vehicles at no charge.

“Doing these things for our first responders puts a smile on our faces and we are happy to provide these types of services to them,” according to Jack Solloway, president of Soil Away in Manchester, New Hampshire.

As reported on WMUR9 in New Hampshire, Soil Away is performing these services while busy with normal operations. The list of emergency vehicle requests grows each day. A news broadcast highlighting what Soil Away is doing is available on the WMUR9 website.

As for what they are doing, “We’re applying a hospital grade disinfectant to the inside of their vehicles to give them a little peace of mind,” according to Soil Away chief operating officer Joshua Solloway. The sanitizing process is performed by using foggers and takes several minutes per vehicle, from top to bottom.

“Hopefully this (situation) is done sooner than later so we can all go back to normal,” Joshua Solloway said. “But we want to be there to service the first responders as long as they need it.”