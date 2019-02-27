RIVERSIDE, CA — February 27, 2019 — Shawn Forsythe, designer of the Steam Genie truckmounts and active IICRC committee member, died Saturday, February 23, following a massive heart attack. As an accomplished member of the carpet cleaning industry, Forsythe worked as a manager and technical expert for California Cleaning Supply and led various IICRC committees, including a project to revise and update the S100 Carpet Cleaning Standard. In fact, in the hours before he passed, Forsythe was hard at work on the IICRC S100 standards revision.

Shawn Forsythe is survived by his wife, Kristi, and two young children (twins), Reagan and Cameron. He was a beloved husband and father, as well as a friend and mentor to many in the industry. The funeral will be a private family service, but donations can be made to the twins’ college funds via checks made out to Reagan and Cameron Forsythe and sent directly to Kristi Forsythe c/o Nita Cauthen, 14305 Meadowlands Dr. Riverside, CA 92503.

As a fundraiser for the Forsythe family, Scott Warrington will be donating a seat to any Restoration Strategies — Turbo Charged classes taught by Jeff Cross and Peter Crosa. To take part in the auction for the donated seat, email Warrington at scottw@bridgewatercorp.net .

To share stories, condolences, and memories, there is an ongoing thread dedicated to Forsythe’s passing on Mikey’s board. To access the thread, click here.

Shawn Forsythe was an active and well-known member of the carpet cleaning industry, and he will be greatly missed.