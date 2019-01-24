DALTON, PA — January 24, 2019 — ServiceMaster by Griffing, a disaster restoration company located in Dalton, PA, has invested over $80,000 in an upgrade to run on solar power. In addition to installing solar panels, this transition included an upgrade to energy-efficient lighting, a roof remodel, and an extensive electrical conversion.

The solar power switch took place on December 22, 2018 at the company’s Dalton office after PPL Electric Utilities completed its final inspection. The solar panel system is designed to provide 100% of the electrical needs of ServiceMaster by Griffing.

“Yellow is our favorite color,” said franchise owner Chris Griffing. “ServiceMaster runs on sunshine and continues to choose sustainable upgrades in support of a brighter future for our community. Our company is committed to investing in the future of the communities in which we serve.”