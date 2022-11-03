ROSEMONT, Ill.—November 3, 2022—As we head into the holiday season, the September/October 2022 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the September/October 2022 Cleanfax issue include:
- Pets! Get Them on the Invoice
Learn how to increase profits for your cleaning company by offering specialized pet odor services.
- Contents Quicksand
How a contents specialist can keep you from getting ‘stuck’ in property damage claims.
- The Hunt for Talent
How to use data-driven strategies to attract and retain a team you trust.
- Protect Your Team with a PPE Program
Learn the steps and guiding principles of an effective PPE program.
- The Carpet Fiber Status Quo
Is it time to adjust how we clean the most common fiber?
- How to Attract Dream Team Members
10 characteristics to look for in your constant hunt for the very best.
- ‘Sic Transit Gloria’: Lessons in Humility and the Power of Consultants
Going from ‘rags to riches’ means nothing when you don’t know the value of humility and listening to your team. Find out why consultants are key in this industry.
- Wallpaper Steamer Not Just for Walls
The September/October 2022 cleaning hack comes from Frank DiGiugno of DiGi Carpet Cleaning uses a wallpaper steamer to remove furniture indents and refresh carpets.
Check out the Take 5 in the September/October 2022 Cleanfax issue by Media Director Jeff Cross in which he reflects on what makes the perfect tech.
You can also read the September/October 2022 digital magazine in full.
No Comment