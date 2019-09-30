NORTHBROOK, Ill.—September 30, 2019—It’s officially fall, and the September 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the September 2019 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Foreword to the September 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at why all members of the cleaning and restoration industry should attend ISSA Show North America this November.

Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the September 2019 digital magazine in full.