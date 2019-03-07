SAN MATEO, CA — March 7, 2019 — Segura & Associates, a consulting company serving the professional cleaning and building service industries, has launched a new company website, www.seguraassociates.com. The new site details the services offered by Segura & Associates, as well as providing articles, blogs, and surveys with relevant information for facility managers and those in the professional cleaning industry.

“For nearly twenty years, Segura & Associates have helped cleaning contractors develop what we call, “critical success factors,’” said Founder and President Ron Segura. “These help contractors win new business, secure more profitable customers, and build long-lasting business relationships.” Segura adds that the new website provides an overview of how contractors can accomplish this and, “how we help our clients compete and win.”

In recent years, Segura has also been working with the managers of large corporations and college campuses in the U.S., South America, and Europe. “After overseeing the cleaning needs of more than 4.5 million square feet of The Walt Disney Company in Southern California, I am well-versed on how to help managers address their many cleaning challenges,” said Segura.

Ron Segura, founder and president of Segura & Associates, has over 45 years of experience in all segments of the professional cleaning and building operation industries. He has 17 years of consulting experience, helping companies and organizations to redesign their operations to meet high standards of quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness. Segura is also a regular contributor to industry trade publications, including an article he wrote for Cleanfax titled, “How to Win Carpet Cleaning Contracts.”

Today, Segura & Associates works with clients, helping them operate their facilities in a healthy, sustainable, and efficient manner. The new website is designed with the goal of reaching a wider audience of facility managers and cleaning contractors to help those who want to become more competitive and effective. For more information, visit http://www.seguraassociates.com.