VANCOUVER, CANADA—July 27, 2020—Restoration business owner Gerard Gust recently released Secrets to Succession: The PIE Method for Transitioning Your Family Business. The new book reveals how Gerard and his father successfully transitioned their family business from its first generation to its second. Gust, now an Amazon best-selling author, sheds light on the challenges family businesses face in succession and shares his first-hand experience taking over his family’s business.

Gerard Gust started working in his family’s restoration business at age 13. He worked his way up in the company and was able to take over the business at the age of 30, allowing his dad to retire. Today, Gust has grown his family’s legacy into a multi-million-dollar operation with a focus on service and quality, which has positioned them as a market leader.

In the book, Gust helps families understand the succession process by sharing his family’s story from beginning to end. He provides examples and honest insights about how to address generational differences while forming a unified plan for succession that honors both the company’s past and its future goals. The book details a three-phase model that, when adopted, will help readers get closer to business succession by avoiding common pitfalls and embracing proven strategies. A good succession plan provides stable retirement for the first generation, new opportunities for the second generation, and an enduring family legacy that will carry forward into future generations. This book can help you get there.

For more information, visit https://secretstosuccession.com. Secrets to Succession: The PIE Method for Transitioning Your Family Business can be purchased on Amazon, Indigo, and Barnes and Noble.