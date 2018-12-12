PHILDELPHIA — December 12, 2018 — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with the Rust-Oleum Corporation to address alleged violations of hazardous waste regulations at a paint manufacturing facility in Williamsport, Maryland.

The manufacturing facility, which has been in operation at this location since 1978, manufactures paints that are primarily contained in aerosol cans. The citation arose when inspectors from the EPA and the Maryland Department of Environment identified numerous monitoring, record keeping, and hazardous waste storage violations during an inspection of the facility.

Specifically, the EPA cited Rust-Oleum Corporation for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the federal law governing the treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste. RCRA is designed to avoid extensive cleanups and protect public health and the environment by requiring companies to use approved, safe, and environmentally sound methods to store and dispose of hazardous waste.

Under the terms of the settlement, Rust-Oleum is required to pay a $168,000 penalty and has assured the EPA it will properly contain and manage hazardous waste in the future. The company is cooperating with the investigation, and the settlement reflects Rust-Oleum’s compliance efforts. As part of the settlement, Rust-Oleum has not admitted liability for the alleged violations, but has certified its compliance with RCRA requirements.

For more information about the EPA’s hazardous waste program, visit https://www.epa.gov/hw.