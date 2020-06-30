READING, Penn.—June 30, 2020—Restoration Technical Institute (RTI) will host a live stream IICRC Carpet Cleaning Technician (CCT) training course July 21-23. The IICRC CCT course will help service providers reach professional status and establish themselves as the carpet expert. Registration includes a hands-on carpet cleaning demonstration kit that will be mailed prior to this immersive online training. The registration deadline is July 14 to receive the kit.

The three-day training will take place via live stream on July 21-23. Each day will consist of a six-hour session from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT. The IICRC CCT course teaches the practical application of identifying fiber, yarn, and carpet construction; style types and finishes; soiling conditions; cleaning science and methodology; and other issues and concerns faced by individuals who maintain and clean installed broadloom carpets. With the hands-on kit, students will identify fiber samples through a burn test and demonstrate the effect of soil on carpet.

The course will be taught by Mark Violand, who has been in the floor covering business since 1977. As a certified senior carpet inspector, Violand now operates an inspection, correction, and repair business which handles all types of floor coverings. He is credentialed to inspect carpet, wood, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone floors. Violand has been training carpet cleaning and floor covering professionals almost as long as he has been one himself. He currently teaches the Carpet Cleaning Technician and Carpet Repair and Reinstallation Technician classes for The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). As part owner of one of Northeast Ohio’s largest carpet care companies, he was responsible for the technical training of all service personnel. The company performed services in all aspects of carpet cleaning, carpet maintenance, water damage restoration, color repair (spot dyeing), carpet repair, and carpet installation.

The cost of the IICRC CCT course is $399.00 with a separate testing fee for certification exam of $65.00 to earn IICRC CCT certification. Attendees will also earn 14 continuing education credit hours. Register here!