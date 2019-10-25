READING, Pa.—October 25, 2019—The Restoration Technical Institute (RTI) recently announced two new classes for restoration professionals. For the first time, RTI offers their popular Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) class in Spanish on December 16-19, 2019. In addition, RTI will host a new specialty flooring class from instructor Claudia Lezell on December 12–13, 2019: Flooring, Subfloor, Concrete & More. Both classes will take place at RTI’s location: ​​​1145 Commons Boulevard, Reading, Pa.

The three-day Water Damage Restoration Technician course is designed to teach restoration professionals about water damage, its effects, and techniques for drying structures. Offered as a Spanish language training class, the WRT course will give residential and commercial maintenance personnel the background to understand the procedures necessary to deal with water losses, sewer backflows, and contamination such as mold.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring training to many existing and future restoration professionals who may have English as a second language,” said Lisa Lavender, COO of Restoration Technical Institute. “Students will have the opportunity to earn credentials and become certified with the IICRC.”

Claudia Lezell’s Flooring, Subfloor, Concrete & More class will offer hands-on training on topics like floor assemblies, cleaning, maintenance, moisture, failures, substrates, challenges, concrete, and more. RTI offers this course for professionals who want to learn to identify pre-existing flooring conditions and limit liability, better understand the complexities of moisture related issues, and gain insight into the inspection process. Attendees will earn 14 IICRC continuing education credits in this two-day class.

Instructor Claudia Lezell has been involved in the floor covering industry for more than 30 years. Since 1995, she has owned and operated Inspections Too, Inc., a full-time floor covering inspection and consulting service. Lezell established the Flooring Technology Institute in order to teach technical information to the related industries. She has served as the division chair of the IICRC Hard Surface Certification Floor Covering Inspector Program for over 20 years. Claudia actively lectures at national conferences and trade shows, all while conducting numerous seminars designed to educate professionals in corresponding fields.

For more information about RTI classes, contact info@restorationtechnicalinstitute.com or 610.926.0223.

