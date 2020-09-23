READING, Penn.—September 23, 2020—As an education partner of ISSA and in response to the new training landscape, the Restoration Technical Institute (RTI) has taken the opportunity to expand its offerings in a true global sense by scheduling a virtual training opportunity specifically in service to Australia. RTI will offer the IICRC WRT virtual course in October with special times and accommodations to suit the Australian service industry.

The IICRC WRT, Water Restoration Technician, is often one of the first courses people take to learn how to manage and mitigate water-related issues and disasters that impact homes, businesses, and people’s lives. Psychrometry, the science, standards of care, equipment, and safety are some of the learning objectives of this 19-hour course.

The IICRC Standards of Care are ANSI approved and globally recognized standards of care that offer a backdrop to provide courses and training globally. Special accommodations in service to Australia include the time of the course and equipment calculation worksheets using the metric system. The course, instructed by industry expert Destry Ransdell, will take place October 26–29, 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM AEST allowing students to attend class in the morning while giving time to serve their customers and companies in the afternoon.

Director of Education Chuck Boutall, an industry expert and IICRC Instructor, is thrilled to be offering the IICRC WRT virtual course. Since 2012, Chuck has been traveling to Australia to provide training and education. Over the years, he has developed a fondness for the country and the industry professionals that he has had the opportunity to work with as a trainer. Chuck will be on hand throughout the course as a resource and states, “It is a privilege to be involved in delivering education in the discipline of water restoration to the fine people of Australia.”

RTI COO Lisa Lavender remarked, “It’s our calling and purpose as a training center to deliver knowledge, passion, and inspiration that contribute to the success of others. The landscape of training in today’s world has us driven to answer the call all around the world. The reality is that water and moisture problems that impact homes, businesses, and people’s lives happen all over the world and those people are best served by caring and trained professionals.”

Going forward, RTI plans to expand offerings in other restoration and cleaning disciplines and also offer a robust and engaging array of on-demand education and training through the RTI – ISSA Online Learning Institute which includes subscription-based managed learning and pay per course offerings. To learn more, visit www.restorationtechnicalinstitute.com.