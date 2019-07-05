WEST YORKSHIRE, GREAT BRITAIN — July 5, 2019 — The WoolSafe Organisation recently appointed Richard Sudall as head of international sales. Sudall has been in the cleaning chemical industry all his career and has been a customer of WoolSafe for many years. “We are excited to be working with him and know that the skills he has developed over the years in carpet testing, cleaning chemistry and as a professional trainer will greatly benefit all existing WoolSafe partners and appeal to potential new ones,” stated a press release.

Sudall is universally liked and respected within the cleaning industry, and his easy and approachable style will make him very popular with WoolSafe’s chemical licensees, WoolSafe approved service providers, registered inspectors, and associate member carpet manufacturers.

“I’m thrilled to be working at WoolSafe and helping the team by leveraging some of the skills, relationships, and experience I’ve gained from more than 30 years in the cleaning industry to support their commercial partners across the globe,” Sudall said. “I am particularly looking forward to helping our chemical licensees leverage the maximum benefit from their WoolSafe and CleanSeal product certifications.”

Sudall went on to say, “Having worked with the Chemspec cleaning chemicals since the 1990’s until very recently, and been a client of WoolSafe since day one, I know the true value that WoolSafe certification brings to a company’s range of products and am excited to share those benefits.”

The WoolSafe Organization is a cleaning industry service provider that promotes best practices in carpet and rug care through product evaluation and certification, education and training, and the promotion of professional cleaning and inspection services. Established in 1991, the WoolSafe Certification Mark represents products as being safe and effective for carpet care based on WoolSafe’s testing and standards. Many cleaning chemical suppliers use the certification mark to identify and promote those carpet care products specifically suitable for use on wool. For more information, visit https://www.woolsafe.org/.