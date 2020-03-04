MT. LAUREL, N.J.—March 4, 2020—The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) has announced that in response to increasing coronavirus concerns as the outbreak spreads in the U.S., a Coronavirus Industry Briefing Town Hall will take place Thursday, March 5, 1:00 p.m. EST. With the International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo fast approaching and coronavirus a top-of-mind issue for both convention attendees and the entire restoration industry, the Town Hall will strive to address concerns while providing relevant information for the industry.

This year’s Restoration Convention + Industry Expo is just one month away and will take place April 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans. Registration is currently open. RIA will be adding new session content to the agenda to provide critical insight on the qualifications and preparation needed for restoration contractors to deal with coronavirus hazards and mitigate risk. In partnership with the convention center and hotel, RIA has also developed infection control best practices for convention attendees.

To learn more about coronavirus and these preparations, please join the Association for a 30-minute RIA Coronavirus Industry Briefing Town Hall Call on Thursday, March 5, 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Town Hall will feature Q&A with Norris H. Gearhart, CR. Gearhart is a past RIA board member and has served as an instructor for RIA’s highest professional designation (Certified Restorer), as well as for the IICRC. Additionally, he has worked as a Master Trainer for the Construction Infection Control Training Institute (CICTI).

To dial in to the RIA Coronavirus Industry Briefing Town Hall, please use the following access information. If you cannot attend the live call, it will also be recorded and posted to the RIA website.

Find more information about the International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo., reserve your hotel, and register on the RIA 2020 Restoration Convention website.

