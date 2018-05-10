CHICAGO — May 10, 2018 — The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) will hold a no-cost, special “launch webinar” May 22, which will provide information about the organization’s new Contents Loss Specialist (CLS) Advanced Certification Program.

The online event, which is free for both RIA members and non-members, will take place at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 22.

“We’ll discuss how you can join contents restoration specialists, both across the country and internationally, to achieve expertise in contents,” RIA said in a release. “CLS is a training program that is not only top of the line, but also brings a systematic approach to the way experts handle contents.”

During the webinar, RIA also will discuss the upcoming Strictly Contents Summit, scheduled for October 25-26 in Detroit.