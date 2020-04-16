WASHINGTON, D.C.—April 15, 2020—The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) will hold the RIA 2020 Virtual Conference on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

The RIA 2020 Virtual Conference comes the same week as the association’s canceled 2020 RIA Annual Convention + Industry Expo for which new dates will soon be announced. Those registered for the Convention receive free registration for the Virtual Conference and should have received an email with login information. Regular registration is $99; day-of registration is $149.

Experts on pressing issues facing restoration contractors including how to protect your business and manage the challenges involved with the current pandemic. Topics of focus:

COVID-19: Critical RIA and IICRC Resources to Help your Business Manage the Pandemic

Deficiencies in Your PPE

How Do I Develop Pricing for Infectious Cleanup?

How Do I Know When I’m Done? COVID-19 Clearance

Keeping Your Culture Alive in a Crisis

Participants will receive exclusive access to RIA’s Townhall session which will provide the latest updates on RIA’s Advocacy & Government Affairs work, RIA’s partnership with IICRC. The sessions will also be made available for on-demand viewing for attendees post-conference.

Sponsors of the RIA 2020 Virtual Conference are the IICRC and PX10.

