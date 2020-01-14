BALTIMORE—Restoration Strategies TURBOCHARGED, a one-day conference and workshop to help disaster restoration companies get more work and increase revenues, will hold a session on Thursday, March 19, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Restoration Strategies TURBOCHARGED, immediately following Clean Buildings Expo, will host seasoned restoration business owners, field managers, and marketing managers, as well as those new to the industry, who need assistance with getting jobs from insurance companies, agents, and adjusters.

Register for this session or get more information about Restoration Strategies TURBOCHARGED

“These Restoration Strategies workshops are exactly what disaster restoration companies need to get more jobs and grow their businesses,” said Jeff Cross, editorial director of ISSA Media and the founder of Restoration Strategies. “No matter if you are new to the industry or a seasoned contractor, the time spent networking with your peers and the ‘insider secrets’ shared by Peter Crosa, our expert claims adjuster, helps attendees overcome their biggest challenges.”

Crosa, an active property claims adjuster, explains in a video with ISSA how to increase profitability on each job. He also outlines the reason to attend in part two of the video, explaining how the conference provides solid methods to landing more restoration jobs.

When: Thursday, March 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Baltimore Convention Center

Cost: $495 per person/$395 each additional, same company

