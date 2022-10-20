TROY, MI.—October 20, 2022—BNP Media, publishers of Restoration & Remediation (R&R) announced today the acquisition of The Experience Conference and Exhibitions, the largest trade shows in the cleaning, restoration, and remediation industry fitting nicely with their Restoration & Remediation brand. These two industry-leading events are held each year. The first is a spring event scheduled for May 8-10, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and the fall event will be held September 6-8, 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. For more information on the events, visit The Experience Events Page.

The Experience Conference and Exhibition features cleaning, restoration, and remediation processes, products, and procedures for beginners to experienced experts, including the industry’s best-in-class exhibition with products and live demonstrations from the industry’s leading companies and trade associations. Every year the best and brightest minds in the industry educate and inform attendees about the latest trends, newest products, and hottest topics. Featuring live hands-on demonstrations, specialty pavilions, workshops, and interactive sessions all led by the top instructors in the cleaning and restoration industry.

The Experience Events, LLC was formed and designed in 2012 by Larry Cooper and his team after working in the cleaning, restoration, and remediation industry for over 40 years. Larry Cooper has a strong background in management and marketing, education for the industry, and has presented over 1000 times. Mr. Cooper is staying on with the acquisition to continue to lead the 2023 product development and ensure a smooth transition.

“This is great news for R&R, great news for The Experience, and great news for our industry as a whole. Combining these two respected brands can only enhance the quality and experience for our audiences. And on a personal note, having the chance to be mentored by an industry legend like Larry Cooper is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We can’t wait to get started,” said Michael Balzano, Group Publisher, BNP Media brands including Restoration & Remediation, Remediation Technology, RemTEC & Emerging Contaminants Summit, SNIPS, and The Driller.

The trade shows attract both large manufacturers and distributors in the cleaning, restoration, and remediation industries as well as companies that supply information, technology, specialty products, services, and additional diversifications. The exhibit halls for both events feature hundreds of booth spaces and dozens of pavilions for live demonstrations and truck displays.

Features of the trade show include a “flood house” that is built right on the expo floor and is used for live demonstrations on best practices using the ANSI/IICRC S500 Standards. There is also a cleaning pavilion that has been sponsored by Shaw Industries which brings in technical support to teach live demos. For more information on the events, visit Experience Events.