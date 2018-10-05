NORTHBROOK, IL — October 5, 2018 — The ISSA Restoration Pavilion’s final schedule of live demonstrations to be presented at the ISSA Show North America 2018 is available now. The Restoration Pavilion, powered by The Experience, will feature equipment and products specific to restoration.

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, also represents restoration as a complementary industry. The ISSA Show brings together the entire professional cleaning industry, and with the addition of the Restoration Pavilion, ISSA also invites restoration professionals to participate in an event that features networking opportunities, education, and new products.

The Restoration Pavilion will host live demonstrations of cutting-edge restoration equipment, products, and processes for tackling jobs that involve water damage and drying procedures; hard floor care; carpet, fabric, and rug restoration; specialty cleaning tools and techniques; and more. The full Restoration Pavilion schedule can be found here.

The ISSA Show North America 2018 will take place October 29–November 1 at the Key Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. In addition to the trade show hall featuring more than 700 exhibitors from around the world, the ISSA Show will also feature seminars on cleaning and business best practices, hands-on workshops and certifications, and presentations and demonstrations by industry-leading experts. For more information or to register for the show, click here.