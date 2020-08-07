MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.—August 6, 2020—The Restoration Industry Association will host the 2020 Restoration Convention + Industry Expo online as a virtual conference due to COVID-19 concerns. The two-day event will include business and technical track session content, and participants will have access to all content after the convention, which takes place October 6-7.

Though it is unfortunate that the industry can’t come together in person this fall, the Restoration Convention + Industry Expo Virtual Conference experience will provide numerous benefits for attendees, including:

Two virtual convention registration passes for the price of one

Complimentary access to RIA’s April Virtual Conference content

Session content including technical track learning

Content geared toward senior tech level personnel

Xactimate pricing training to help restorers increase their bottom line and achieve fair market pricing

Live and on-demand access to all session content so you can train your staff

Earn up to 17 CE credits with RIA and IICRC for participation in both the April Virtual Conference (on-demand) and the Restoration Convention + Industry Expo Virtual Conference

Access to virtual exhibitor presentations to learn about the latest products and technologies

Virtual networking sessions with fellow restoration professionals & industry experts

10% discount off 2021 Restoration Convention + Industry Expo registration

Registration

If you were already registered for the 2020 Restoration Convention + Industry Expo, you have been automatically registered for the virtual event and will receive access to your additional complimentary registration pass via email. For those who are not already registered, you can register online now.

Contact meetings@restorationindustry.org for questions or assistance. For more information about the Restoration Convention + Industry Expo Virtual Conference, visit https://2020.restorationindustry.org/. The formal session and track schedule will be posted online soon.