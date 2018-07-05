NORTHBROOK, IL — July 5, 2018 — Cleanfax recently surveyed hundreds of restoration industry professionals to find out the intricacies of industry companies — their restoration challenges, successes, and statistics — in order to offer our readers data for growing and maintaining their companies. All the information can be found at www.cleanfax.com/2018-restoration-survey.

Below you’ll find an infographic detailing the restoration challenges reported in our resent survey, and look for more infographics for restoration companies all year long.

The data and statistics are in and tabulated, ready for your analysis. Each July, Cleanfax compiles its annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report. It’s a service provided to the disaster restoration industry and provides information successful company owners and entrepreneurs need to analyze their own business practices and make critical business decisions.

If you like numbers, data, and statistics, and how they can help you grow your company, you will enjoy the information in our Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, available for review and download.