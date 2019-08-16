WACO, TX—August 16, 2019—Inc. magazine recently ranked Waco-based Restoration 1 at number 1,415 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the first time Restoration 1 has been included on the list that represents the most successful of America’s independent small businesses.

“Over the past three years, Restoration 1 has experienced immense growth, and I am honored to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “This is proof to our entire franchise network that hard work pays off, and it’s only the beginning for our brand. I look forward to the years ahead as we continue to grow Restoration 1 across the United States.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows accelerated growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 454% and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter, according to a press release. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are more than 250 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.