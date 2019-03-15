WACO, TX — March 15, 2019 — Capitalizing on another milestone year in 2018, Restoration 1 has earned its third ranking in the Fastest-Growing Franchises List by Entrepreneur magazine. This year, Restoration 1 ranked in the top 50 franchises, coming in 48th out of 150 companies.

The 2019 Fastest-Growing Franchises list is collected from Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 list. 2019 marks the seventh consecutive year that Restoration 1 was awarded a place on the Franchise 500 list, and its top 50 ranking was earned based on the number of new franchise units added from July 2017 to July 2018.

“At Restoration 1, we have experienced record-breaking growth year after year,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “I’m proud of our entire network for working diligently and positioning our brand to the forefront of the restoration industry. In 2019, you can expect more growth as we continue to move into new states to serve communities nationwide.”

Since being named CEO of Restoration 1 in 2016, Findley has aggressively grown the franchise brand to more than 250 locations across the country. Restoration 1 acquired bluefrog Plumbing + Drain in 2017 and has plans for more acquisitions in the future. This year, Restoration 1 also earned a spot on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list.

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are more than 250 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur and is featured in “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” by franchise expert Dr. John Hayes. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.