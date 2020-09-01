WACO, Texas—September 1, 2020—Waco-based Restoration 1 was recently included on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the nation’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies. Restoration 1 ranked number 3823 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. This is the second time Restoration 1 has been included on the list that represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Our team works endlessly to position Restoration 1 as a leader in our industry and a leader in franchising and it’s an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list again,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “Despite the challenges our world is facing, our business continues to thrive and I credit that to our superior staff, hardworking franchisees, and the entire network for continuing to take this organization to the next level.”

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million.

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 showed remarkable growth as a whole when compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. Restoration 1’s three-year revenue growth was 94%.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are over 300 locations sold throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur, Inc., Global Franchise, Franchise Times, and more. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.