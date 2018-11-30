WACO, TX — November 30, 2018 — Restoration 1® has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to enter Nevada with locations set to open in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson in early 2019. The new Restoration 1 Nevada locations will serve a total of 1.4 million potential customers.

“Bringing the Restoration 1 brand into Nevada, specifically the Las Vegas market, is a huge step for us to continue on a path of sustained growth and success,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “As we extend our services to new states, it creates more opportunities to introduce the brand to millions of people and serve communities nationwide.”

Nevada is the 35th state of a growing franchise that just reached 200 locations. More expansion in Nevada and beyond is expected for 2019 with plans to grow to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years.

The new Nevada locations will be jointly owned and operated by Ron Powell and Carl Bassett, who both have a background in real estate as appraisers for HomeVestors. “When I saw the Restoration 1 opportunity, Carl was the first person I called,” said Powell. “I was ready to start something new, and I knew our past experience would complement the Restoration 1 brand. We look forward to serving the greater Las Vegas community in a new way.”

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction services. The Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged by water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. For more information, visit http://www.restoration1.com. To learn more about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit https://restoration1franchise.com.