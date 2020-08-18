WACO, Texas—August 14, 2020—Though this has been a challenging year for the industry and the world at-large, Waco-based Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing + Drain have weathered the storm and achieved several milestones in the first half of 2020.

“While we adapted aspects of our business because of COVID-19, we were essential businesses that never stopped working and, more importantly, realized our most impressive gains in company history,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing + Drain. “I’m incredibly proud of both brands and our superior staff and franchisees for their hard work in embracing and prevailing through every challenge.”

Highlights across the Restoration 1 and bluefrog Plumbing + Drain network from January through June of 2020 included the following:

“The vision for Restoration 1 and bluefrog comes alive more and more each year,” Findley said. “Despite the challenges our world is facing, 2020 continues to be strong for our business and I credit that to our superior staff, hardworking franchisees, and the entire network for continuing to take this organization to the next level.”

To learn more about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com. To learn more about opening a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise, visit bluefrogfranchise.com.