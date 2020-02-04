NORTHBROOK, Ill.—February 5, 2020 — ISSA’s Cleanfax and Cleaning and Maintenance Management media properties will sponsor a one-day Restoration Strategies Turbocharged! workshop on Thursday, March 19, in Baltimore following the conclusion of the second annual Clean Buildings Expo.

With presentations from Sonny Ahuja, internet/website marketing expert; Peter Crosa, AIC, RPA, expert claims adjuster; and Jeff Cross, ISSA Media editorial director, the workshop will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn strategies such as water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, and mold remediation.

For more information and to register for the March 19 workshop, visit www.cleanfax.com/restorationstrategies.

“This comprehensive workshop is ideal for disaster restoration professionals, roofers, building service contractors, home builders, and marketing staff,” said Jeff Cross, Restoration Strategies instructor and ISSA Media editorial director. “It covers everything from building relationships with insurance agents and claims adjusters to how to compete with vendor programs to web marketing and lead generation.”

The session will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 19 in room 349 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The cost is $495 per registrant, with discounts for additional attendees from the same company. Registrants are also granted complimentary access to the Clean Buildings Expo trade show floor March 17-18.

In addition to the March session, there are now two additional restoration workshops in 2020:

Wednesday, June 17 – The one-day workshop will take place at ISSA’s headquarters in Northbrook, Ill.

– The one-day workshop will take place at ISSA’s headquarters in Northbrook, Ill. Thursday, December 10- Friday, December 11 – The Full Throttle workshop is composed of two days of education in Tampa, Florida.

Additional workshops will soon be scheduled.

