WASHINGTON, DC — October 25, 2018 — Registration is now open for the 2019 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Convention. The ACI Convention is a business-to-business event that serves the global cleaning product supply chain, and the theme for this year’s convention is “Transforming Clean.” Members of ACI can register online by visiting the website.

The ACI Convention will take place January 28-February 2, 2019 at Grande Lakes Resort

in Orlando, Florida. The convention provides opportunities for networking and business-to-business meetings among ACI members. Companies that are not members of ACI and are interested in being able to attend the convention should contact ACI’s Membership Office at membership@cleaninginstitute.org .

“The producers of soaps, detergents, and cleaning products and their supply chain partners contribute mightily to our global economy and to our overall health and well-being,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO. “The ACI Convention provides the business platform for companies to create, innovate, collaborate, and transform, leading to partnerships that generate products and chemistries that allow people and the planet to thrive.”

The American Cleaning Institute® is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors.