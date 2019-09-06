SCOTTSDALE, Ariz—September 5, 2019—Tickets are now on sale for Mikey’s Fest Scottsdale 2019. This three-day carpet cleaner’s event will take place November 6-8 at the Saguaro Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event will kick off with a community service project to clean three local Ronald McDonald House Charity homes on Wednesday, November 6. This service project will double as a hands-on educational experience where industry experts will share their best tips, tricks, and cleaning skills for a variety of surfaces, including commercial carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning and sealing, LVP, upholstery cleaning, and rug cleaning. Demonstrations will be led by these featured educators:

Bryan Thomson will demonstrate granite polishing as well as how to repair cracks in stone and missing or damaged grout in showers and floors.

will demonstrate granite polishing as well as how to repair cracks in stone and missing or damaged grout in showers and floors. Reg Rogers will demonstrate low moisture CRB/Compound cleaning of wood floors, sensitive rugs, and commercial glue-down carpet.

will demonstrate low moisture CRB/Compound cleaning of wood floors, sensitive rugs, and commercial glue-down carpet. Mark Saiger will demonstrate how you can seal acres of tile, stone, and grout in a matter of minutes with Saiger Super Sealer.

will demonstrate how you can seal acres of tile, stone, and grout in a matter of minutes with Saiger Super Sealer. Mark Markovic will discuss color-sealing and teach you how to apply and sell this valuable service.

will discuss color-sealing and teach you how to apply and sell this valuable service. Charles Heaberlin and Branden Joynt will demonstrate how to use low moisture/oscillating pads to clean tile, LVP, wood, concrete, and carpet.

will demonstrate how to use low moisture/oscillating pads to clean tile, LVP, wood, concrete, and carpet. Grant Baverstock will show you how to clean upholstery with your eyes closed, literally.

will show you how to clean upholstery with your eyes closed, literally. Meg Burdick will teach you what you need to know to earn as much as $300 or more to protect a sofa.

will teach you what you need to know to earn as much as $300 or more to protect a sofa. Steven Dillon will teach how to remove soap scum, hard water deposits, and scratches from glass tabletops, windows, and shower doors.

will teach how to remove soap scum, hard water deposits, and scratches from glass tabletops, windows, and shower doors. Matt Pentacost will demonstrate how to clean and seal Quartz-type countertops.

will demonstrate how to clean and seal Quartz-type countertops. Ty Cranmore will provide barbecue and beer for the gastropub connoisseur.

Thursday, November 7, Mikey’s Fest Scottsdale 2019 will feature a full day of inspirational industry speakers. From small, independent operations to larger franchise members, hear about the struggles and successes of business owners like you. Featured speakers include Ben Surdi, Bob Pruitt, Jim Eckman, Chad Lopez, Kevin Bunce, Chris Simning, Grant Baverstock, and many more.

The event will wrap up Friday, November 8 with equipment and method demonstrations on wood, carpet, sisal rugs, area rugs, and more in the morning and a pool party in the afternoon, sponsored by Dusty Bell and The Cleaners Blueprint Podcasts. Attendees choosing to stay until Saturday can enjoy an adventure off-roading in the Arizona outback.

Tickets are on sale now; click here to register. The cost to attend Mikey’s Fest Scottsdale 2019 is $100 per person, plus travel and hotel accommodations. Click here to book your hotel at the discounted group rate, available through October 14.