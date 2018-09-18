Las Vegas — September 13, 2018 —The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is reminding interested attendees to register for the upcoming 2018 Technical Conference. The conference will be held September 27–28 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and will focus on the niche field of trauma and crime scene cleanup. Attendees can earn up to 10 CEC credits (up to three on Thursday and up to seven on Friday).

The IICRC 2018 Technical Conference will feature numerous sessions, including:

“Past, Present & Future of the S540” with David Hodge. This session will highlight the key motivators for creating the S540 standard, the standard’s benefits, how it will be used in the future, and more.

“Planning for Success in the TCSC Industry” with Richard Driscoll. Richard is an IICRC Certified Master Restorer, Master Textile Cleaner, and an approved instructor in the areas of WRT and AMRT. He authored and instructs the Restoration Sciences Academy’s MR-110 and MR-210 Microbial Remediation classes. Richard also teaches the MR-211 trauma scene clean-up class, which is recognized in the ANSI/IICRC S540.

“How Heroes Heal, Handling Post Critical Incident Stress” with Meg Brunner. As a former military police officer, Meg will discuss her training in dealing with critical incidences and coping strategies for the aftermath of these events.

“Coping with the Aftermath: Preparing Technicians for Success in TCSC” with Randy Pierce. With 25 years of experience in the cleaning and restoration industry, Randy will review the psychological effects of traumatic incidences and how workers can protect themselves from the scenes they witness.

“Health & Safety of TCSC” with Thomas Licker. ABRA Board President and Certified Bio-Recovery Master Thomas Licker will highlight the risks and health hazards of trauma scene clean-up, as well as steps for protecting workers and available health and safety equipment.

Click for the full conference agenda or to register.