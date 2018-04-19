CHICAGO — April 19, 2018 — Registration is currently open for the third Future of Surfactants Summit North America, which is scheduled for September 19-20 in Chicago, according to a press release.

The event focuses on surfactants, a common agent found in cleaning and restoration industry chemistry and will explore multiple topics including bio-based and enzyme-based surfactants, innovation and development of products containing surfactants, sustainability and green chemistry, regulation, and consumer transparency. The event agenda includes Clorox, Dow, Evonik, and other cleaning industry names. This year, organizers are offering a tour of the Method Soap Factory. The tour is free, but space is limited.

The cost for the Future of Surfactants Summit is $1,852 for a full conference pass and $662 for floor-only passes.

The full event brochure is available at www.wplgroup.com/aci/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2018/02/SSUn3-MKTG-Agenda.pdf

Debit and credit card registration is available online at www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/surfactants-summit-america.