CHICAGO, IL.—August 11, 2022— The ISSA Hygieia Network will be hosting a special half-day event at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago on September 13, 2022. Registration has been open since July for this insightful women’s leadership gathering, but the window for attendance is closing soon. With that being said, for women in the carpet cleaning and restoration industries looking to collaborate with like-minded leaders, it’s time to register today and ensure a spot in this exciting conference just around the corner.

The Networking and Leadership Conference: Unlocking Women’s Leadership Potential will bring together a passionate group of professionals who hold positions across all cleaning industry areas and levels. The focus will be on unlocking women’s leadership potential, addressing challenges in career advancement, and more. With registration soon closing, women looking to connect with other industry leaders while discovering tools and strategies to evolve their careers should take the leap and sign up before it’s too late.

As a carpet cleaning or restoration professional, these tools and tips will offer powerful insights and skills that can strengthen leadership qualities, boost company productivity, and increase profits.

Conference Details and Featured Guest Speakers

The conference will include a career development workshop, inspirational speeches, and a panel discussion with industry leaders. ISSA Hygieia Network is honored to present the following speakers:

Stephenie Henderson, Facilitator

Vice President, Sales-Strategic Accounts,

Berry Global, Inc.

Kim Price, Inspire Speaker

Vice President, Market Sales,

GP PRO

Marcela Sztainberg, Inspire Speaker Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Essendant

Tracey York, Inspire Speaker Executive Vice President, Human Resources, HHS Division

Berry Global, Inc.

Dr. Tatum Thomas, Presenter Dean, SCPS

DePaul University