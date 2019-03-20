LAS VEGAS — March 20, 2019 — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will host a free Leadership Workshop featuring discussions on implementing leadership practices and principles in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. These discussions will include specific guidance on leadership in the standards-setting and certification environment. The one-day IICRC Leadership Workshop will take place Friday, March 29, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“This is the first leadership workshop of its kind for the Institute, and we’re excited to be able to offer it to our industry colleagues for free,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman. “Encouraging leadership growth in the areas of inspection, cleaning, and restoration will allow the industry to expand and improve. We’re excited to honor our mission to deepen leadership ties to the industries we serve.”

Kicking off the workshop with a two-part presentation on effective leadership is general session speaker Jeffrey Cufaude. Cufaude will discuss both timeless and timely leadership practices and principals, including the distinctions between leadership and management, the five practices of extraordinary leadership, specific leadership practices needed right now, and more.

The workshop will also feature two breakout sessions on the role of leadership in standards and certifications with Standards Director Mili Washington and Certification Exam Developer Jennifer Bethke.

Attendees will receive seven CEC hours for one full day of attendance, and IICRC Approved Instructors will receive one point for one full day of attendance. Registration for the IICRC Leadership Workshop is free, and a discounted hotel rate is available through Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. For more information on the workshop agenda, speaker, lodging, or to register for the event, visit https://www.iicrc.org/2019LeadershipWorkshop.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.