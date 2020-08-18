WACO, Texas—August 16, 2020—Rainbow International, a Neighborly company, had a strong start to 2020, growing the company with more than 15 new franchise agreements and opening almost 20 new locations from January to June. That brings the total size of the network to more than 330 locations open and in development across North America, and the company anticipates continued growth.

“Despite the pandemic, Rainbow International, a Neighborly company, both grew its franchise network as well as experienced positive same-store sales through mid-year,” said Craig Gjelsten, vice president of operations for Rainbow International. “As we continue enhancing the support we offer our network, the transition to virtual technical training has gone exceptionally well for our franchise owners. Furthermore, the fact that the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is now offering virtual certification classes for the first time in history has allowed Rainbow International to provide IICRC-approved virtual training to certify 100+ students so far this year.”

New agreements in the first and second quarters expanded Rainbow International to two new markets, Colorado Springs and Anchorage. Additionally, new territories awarded will grow the brand’s existing presence in markets like Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, and Charlotte, N.C.

Other highlights from the first half of 2020 included:

Revisions to the required equipment package to allow new owners more flexibility and a reduced financial investment;

Launch of several supportive products and services to assist franchise owners in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, including a new COVID-19 insurance rider through a ProTradeNet vendor, a facility re-opening guide, marketing materials, website banner, social media collateral, and deep cleaning yard and window signs to display at locations where services are completed;

Introduction of QA Assist, a new estimate review program that provides immediate feedback and identifies underwrite and overwrite exceptions within an estimate based on carrier guidelines and IICRC standards;

A new “Blueprints for Growth” program to assist franchise owners with tiered growth;

Promotion of Josh Miller to vice president of technical services;

Inclusion of Rainbow International in top industry rankings, such as Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 (#186) and Franchise Times‘ Top 200+ Franchises (#239).

“Across our roster of brands, Neighborly has benefited in recent months from the essential nature of our home service brands,” said Brad Stevenson, chief development officer of Neighborly, the parent company of Rainbow International. “I commend our Rainbow International franchise owners’ willingness to adapt in the face of adversity and to continue to serve customers at the highest level. Rainbow International’s continued growth through franchising, its commitment to providing exceptional support to its franchise network, and its consistent industry recognition are all critical components that lend to furthering Neighborly’s vision to ‘own the home’ with our family of home service brands.”

For more about Rainbow International’s franchise opportunities, visit franchise.rainbowintl.com.