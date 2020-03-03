PALM BAY, Fla.—March 3, 2020—As the new coronavirus begins to spread more widely in the U.S., the cleaning and restoration industry is looking for resources to better understand how the virus spreads through surface contact and how we can properly clean surfaces for health and safety. Fred Hueston, founder of Stone Forensics, will dedicate his next episode of the Stone and Tile Radio Show to concerns about coronavirus and stone surfaces.

How long can the new coronavirus survive on stone surfaces and how do you properly disinfect? To find out, tune in this Wednesday, March 4 to the Stone and Tile Radio Show at 6:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. PST). The best defense against the COVID-19 outbreak is to get the facts about cleaning and hygiene best practices. This one-hour broadcast will cover the most up-to-date information about surface disinfection and the coronavirus.

The Stone and Tile show is an online radio show hosted by stone and tile expert Fred Hueston. He discusses all aspects of the stone and tile business, including issues related to marble, granite, terrazzo, tile, limestone, and more.

To listen to the episode on coronavirus and stone surfaces, or to view archived episodes of the Stone and Tile Show with Fred Hueston, visit https://www.blogtalkradio.com/drfred.

Stone Forensics is a firm comprised of engineers, scientists, and geologists with an expertise in natural stone and tile installations and related issues. Stone Forensics provides a wide range of stone and tile examination, evaluation, training, and advisory services. For more information, visit https://stoneforensics.com/.

Keep checking back for all of Cleanfax’s news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak, and be sure to visit the ISSA resource page, www.issa.com/coronavirus, where you can access all of GBAC’s coronavirus tip sheets and other current information about COVID-19.