WASHINGTON — December 14, 2018 — PuroClean executives visited Capitol Hill in October for the Franchise Action Network’s Annual Meeting. Steve White, President and COO, and Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development, spoke with members of Congress on pressing issues, such as the joint employer standard, brand trademark protection, and tax reform.

The Franchise Action Network and the International Franchise Association (IFA) have the ability to collectively “influence public policy and ensure that franchise businesses are well-represented in Congress, in the Administration, and in-state capitals across the country,” stated Liam Brown, IFA Chair.

The most important issue on the annual meeting agenda was the joint employer standard, which is used to determine whether two employers are a joint employer of a group of employees under the National Labor Relations Act. Significantly, the standard is used to determine whether a franchise corporation is legally considered a joint employer of an individual franchisee’s employees. On September 14th, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) proposed a rule that would effectively reverse the much broader and vague definition set by the NLRB in 2015 when it changed the joint employer standard to include indirect or potential unexercised control, according the International Franchise Association (IFA).

Shortly after the Franchise Action Network’s meeting, the NLRB and its Chairman, John F. Ring, announced that they would move forward with the proposed rule on the joint employer standard, which will hopefully provide clear, long-term guidelines for our nation’s employers. You can follow the progress at savelocalbusinesses.com .

PuroClean executives attended the Franchise Action Network’s meeting in order to engage in political advocacy and speak on behalf of their brand and franchise owners. Known as the “Paramedics of Property Damage,” PuroClean provides fire and smoke damage remediation, water damage remediation, flood water removal, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up to commercial and residential customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a growing property restoration franchise organization with a network of more than 260 franchise offices across North America. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated.