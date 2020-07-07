TAMARAC, Fla.—July 6, 2020—After canceling the annual PuroClean convention awards ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restoration franchise hosted a virtual awards program to celebrate franchise owners and their accomplishments in 2019. The PuroClean virtual awards were presented live via Crowdcast and included Franchise of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Hot Shot of the Year, and more.

“COVID-19 has brought unique challenges to businesses in nearly every industry, and while our particular segment continues to thrive, the pandemic has forced us to evaluate the way we traditionally do business—including looking at the format of our annual convention and awards ceremony,” said Mark W. Davis, chairman and CEO. “While we wish we were able to celebrate in New Orleans together, we made the difficult decision to cancel our annual convention. However, we did not want for our award winners from this past year to go unnoticed, and I am proud of the effort by the home office team, creating a truly remarkable, innovative way to honor our 2019 top performers and reward our network for their hard work. I’m thrilled to have been able to participate in an extraordinary evening of celebration.”

Winners from the PuroClean virtual awards include the following:

Craig and Jenny Hawkins from Woodinville, Washington were awarded the most prestigious PuroClean award, Franchise of the Year, for excelling in sales growth, market share, sales revenue, profitability, and the number of continuing education classes conducted, among other criteria. ­­­­

were awarded the most prestigious PuroClean award, Franchise of the Year, for excelling in sales growth, market share, sales revenue, profitability, and the number of continuing education classes conducted, among other criteria. ­­­­ Phil Dhargyal and Tenzin Jigme of Alexandria, Virginia were awarded Rookie of the Year U.S. for highest sales percentage growth in the first 12 months of business.

were awarded Rookie of the Year U.S. for highest sales percentage growth in the first 12 months of business. Warren and Kristie Haist of Collingwood, Ontario were awarded Rookie of the Year Canada for highest sales percentage growth in the first 12 months of business.

were awarded Rookie of the Year Canada for highest sales percentage growth in the first 12 months of business. Sam Abushenaf from Brookfield, Nova Scotia was presented the Hotshot Award. This is given to the franchise owner, who has the highest sales percentage growth from 2018 to 2019.

was presented the Hotshot Award. This is given to the franchise owner, who has the highest sales percentage growth from 2018 to 2019. Chris Tucker from Arlington, Texas; Jim Bauer from Frisco, Texas; Dave Nieman from Canton, Ga.; Charles Atkins from Cleveland, Tenn.; Becky Edgren from Dayton, Ohio; Scott Hopkins from Burlington, Ontario; and Ken McDermot from Milton, Ontario were named Rainmakers by fellow franchise owners for balancing personal success with helping the PuroClean Network.

were named Rainmakers by fellow franchise owners for balancing personal success with helping the PuroClean Network. Tim Walsh from Linthicum Heights, Md. earned the Becky Edgren Continuing Education Award for hosting the most continuing education classes (50) in 2019.

earned the Becky Edgren Continuing Education Award for hosting the most continuing education classes (50) in 2019. Bob Jordan of Lynnwood, Wash. was given the Brand Promise Award for teamwork, loyalty, camaraderie, service excellence, and dedication to the brand.

was given the Brand Promise Award for teamwork, loyalty, camaraderie, service excellence, and dedication to the brand. Richard Ludd from Ted Porter’s Lanham, Md. office was awarded Technician of the Year, representing the PuroClean brand with the highest integrity and detail to customer service.

was awarded Technician of the Year, representing the PuroClean brand with the highest integrity and detail to customer service. Tomas and Sonia Mejia from Denver, Colo. were presented with the On the Move Award designed to recognize first-year owners who represent the core of servant leadership, active collaboration, and extreme ownership among the franchise community. The award, nominated and selected by the PuroClean Executive Team, is not given annually and is reserved for those who truly exemplify the drive and commitment it takes to get their office ‘On the Move.’

During the PuroClean virtual awards ceremony, the executive leadership team acknowledged significant company updates on record-breaking growth year in and year out, from $89 million dollars in 2014 to a record $195 million in 2019—a total of a 220% growth over a five-year period. The leadership team also previewed this year’s annual fall regional meetings, which will take place in Boston, Nashville, Tenn., and Las Vegas and will offer the franchise network hope for what lies ahead while providing new opportunities to grow and connect.

“PuroClean is ‘On the Move’ in pursuit of building a truly world-class brand and we remain committed to providing outstanding leadership to our franchise system across the United States and Canada,” said Steve White, president and COO of PuroClean. “Our leadership team, together with our outstanding community of franchise owners, continues achieving record-breaking success year after year. And part of how we build our world-class brand is to build a world-class culture through servant leadership, extreme ownership, and active collaboration.”