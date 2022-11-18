TAMARAC, FL.—November 18, 2022—PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tanya Ragbeer to marketing and communications manager. A skilled marketing professional with more than two decades of experience from prior years in banking and media, Ragbeer’s messaging skills, branding expertise, and contributions to PuroClean culture have brought great value to the company. She joined PuroClean as the marketing communications specialist in February 2020 and has excelled in her support of the network.

“Tanya is a major asset to PuroClean, contributing big ideas to our team and helping make them a reality,” PuroClean Vice President of Marketing and Online Learning Alex Pericchi said. “She continues to elevate the PuroClean brand by developing cohesive, strategic messaging to showcase the PuroClean brand as experts in disaster response.”

“Joining the team was a really exciting time for me because I had no prior knowledge of the restoration industry, but thanks to the virtual learning available through the PuroClean Academy, I dove right into the business and brand immersion, which really opened my eyes to the powerful work we do every day,” Ragbeer said. “The PuroClean marketing department is continuously collaborating and developing new content and innovative ideas to showcase our impact in communities across North America, especially when it comes to branding ourselves as an industry leader.”

Handling the network’s public communications comes naturally for Ragbeer, who spends her days exploring the successes of the brand, among other things, and finding ways to spread the impact nationally. Influenced by the company’s diverse and inclusive culture, Ragbeer was motivated by the 2022 #PuroWomen campaign, which the team put together during Women’s History Month to celebrate women in the PuroClean network who are breaking the bias in a predominantly male-dominated industry.

“I am increasingly inspired by the fact that there are so many women of influence in the PuroClean network,” Ragbeer said. “It was really heartwarming and shed light on the fact that women are actively and compassionately doing this great work in communities nationwide, helping families in need who are facing devastating property loss. I am always thrilled to highlight the women on our team and share their knowledge, and I love that we are making waves in the property restoration and remediation industry.”

Outside of her work at PuroClean, Ragbeer is currently serving on the Tamarac Chamber Board of Directors. She is also the founder and chair of Transforming America Through Interaction (TATI), a nonprofit organization committed to uniting, educating, and mentoring youth.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of more than 400 offices.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 400 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community, including “The Franchise Satisfaction Award” from Franchise Business Review, ranking within the top 100 on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine’s “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies” and Franchise Times “Fast and Serious” and “Top 400,” and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three insurance carriers in the country.