TAMARAC, Fla.—October 10, 2019—PuroClean recently announced it has moved up 33 spots year-over-year on the Franchise Times’ Top 200+ list. Based on the company’s systemwide sales and number of locations, PuroClean is now number 254 on the list of the largest franchises in the world.

“We are proud to be ranked on such a reputable list as Franchise Times’ Top 200+ and are thrilled to have jumped more than 30 spots amongst the top franchise systems in the world,” said Mark W. Davis, chairman and CEO of PuroClean. “Our new ranking is testament to the hard work of our entire team, from our corporate office to each franchise owner out there on the ground, providing outstanding servant leadership within their local community.”

PuroClean’s recognition as part of the Franchise Times list validates the tremendous growth the company has experienced in the past year. The brand generated more than $173.3 million in systemwide sales in 2018 and currently has more than 280 locations throughout North America. In 2018, PuroClean signed 28 new franchise agreements and opened 30 new locations, expanding their presence into 18 states throughout the year.

“It’s an honor to see our hard work pay off, moving up so many spots on this prestigious list, showcasing our continued growth as we become a world-class brand,” said Steve White, president and COO of PuroClean. “We look forward to continuing our growth trend moving toward our goal of having 500 franchises around the world, and are, most importantly, happy to continue servicing more and more communities during their time of need.”

The annual Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking evaluates franchise systems through a five-month research process, pulling from a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data, such as the franchises’ most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Companies are ranked by global systemwide sales from the previous year, taking into consideration the total sales for both franchise and company units.

PuroClean has become one of the fastest-growing restoration franchise companies in the nation. Each year, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters.

For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.