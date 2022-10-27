TAMARAC, FL. –October 27, 2022– PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, announced its first Puerto Rico location, the first business of its kind to open on the island. Located in San Juan, the island’s capital and largest city, this new franchise is the second location for owner Joseph Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran and owner of PuroClean of Reston in Virginia.

This newest location brings much-needed restoration and remediation services to residential and commercial customers in the San Juan region of Puerto Rico throughout Arecibo, Bayamón, Condado, Dorado Vega Baja, Isla Verde, Manati, Toa Baja and Vega Alta. The new team of trained, certified technicians at PuroClean of San Juan is available 24/7 for service calls aiding in water, fire, mold and biohazard removal.

“After the extensive commercial work completed by the Signal Restoration Services team at the Caribe Hilton hotel following Hurricane Maria, it became evident the island of Puerto Rico needed more support as it pertains to restoration and remediation services,” PuroClean CEO and Chairman, and co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services Mark W. Davis, said. “It’s exciting to be a part of both teams that are trained and ready to provide such essential services to both residential and commercial customers.”

Set along the island’s Atlantic coast, the San Juan area is prone to flooding and structural damage due to natural disasters and aging infrastructures. These aging infrastructures lead to building integrity failure, creating opportunities for reconstruction and remediation of secondary damage. A Puerto Rico native familiar with the potential for issues, Ortiz’s team will also focus on hurricane preparation and aftermath recovery, as well as microbial growth assessment and remediation.

“I believe PuroClean of San Juan offers a solution to all hotels and commercial structures in the area, along with the residential customers that deal with property loss issues,” Ortiz said. “There is no other company that delivers support to residents in this area.”

According to Ortiz, after the success of his first PuroClean franchise in Virginia and as a Puerto Rico native with most of his family still residing there, selecting the next location to expand his PuroClean business was an easy choice.

“We are beyond thrilled to open our first location in Puerto Rico and bring our world-class brand to an area that is without this necessary support,” PuroClean President and COO Steve White said. “In our line of work, we are there with families through catastrophic events, and it’s always our goal to make that process as seamless as possible.”

PuroClean also recently celebrated surpassing 400 North American locations across the United States and Canada after opening more than 100 new locations in the past two years. Founded in 2001, PuroClean has been continually recognized for outstanding customer service and franchise owner satisfaction, providing emergency response for both residential and commercial property damage including water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 400 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community, including “The Franchise Satisfaction Award” from Franchise Business Review, ranking within the top 100 on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine’s “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies” and Franchise Times “Fast and Serious” and “Top 400,” and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three insurance carriers in the country.