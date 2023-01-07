TAMARAC, FL.—January 6, 2023—PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, recently extended its quest to provide even more value to those it serves in a new partnership with HOMEE, a leader in digitizing the home claims process, that will revitalize the restoration industry. Dedicated to being a world-class property restoration brand, this latest stepping stone fuses together digital solutions around claims and property damage with the state-of-the-art property rescue efforts PuroClean is best known for.

“We are excited for this new partnership with HOMEE as we continue to integrate new technologies for our franchise owners and customers,” PuroClean VP of Account Management for Business Development Margaret Chebat said. “In our commitment to quicker response times, our strategic partnership with HOMEE is another way PuroClean stands out compared to other restoration companies. We want our franchise owners to have all the necessary tools to succeed and provide the exceptional customer service the PuroClean brand is known for.”

A fast-track digital solution for insurance carriers that handle a high volume of low-complexity property damage claims each month, HOMEE offers a fully integrated platform that scales with users’ needs to create a powerful tool connecting adjusters, policyholders, and service providers (Pros) throughout the claims process. Its proprietary software can streamline claims servicing and improve Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by either implementing the software as a stand-alone tech solution or through API integration to work with individual systems.

“PuroClean is a key partner for dealing with property damage claims, whether it’s water damage, fire, smoke, or even mold, PuroClean is a dependable partner who can help the homeowner get back to normal faster,” HOMEE VP of Pro Operations Larry Nettles said. “The capacity for HOMEE to respond to complex losses will increase dramatically thanks to this partnership, and we are very excited to welcome PuroClean to the HOMEE Pro Network.”

The exclusive HOMEE Pro Network is comprised of registered restoration contractors, handymen, plumbers, and electricians who specialize in low-complexity claims and are available for repairs through the HOMEE platform for both surge CAT events and standard daily claims. Thanks to the new partnership between PuroClean and HOMEE, carriers can now deploy even faster solutions for claims involving hazards, such as mold removal, biohazard cleanup, and water damage mitigation, that many restoration businesses are not equipped to handle.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their property restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of more than 400 offices.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 400 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community including “The Franchise Satisfaction Award” from Franchise Business Review, ranking in the top 100 on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine’s “5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies” and Franchise Times “Fast and Serious” and “Top 400,” and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three insurance carriers in the country.

About HOMEE

HOMEE is leading the digitization of property claims. HOMEE’s pioneering technology connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers throughout the lifecycle of a claim. The HOMEE Direct repair Marketplace & Claims management platform, in combination with a highly curated network of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to dramatically improve the claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by investment from leading insurance companies, such as State Farm, Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, Desjardins, and Ferguson Ventures. For additional information on the HOMEE Claims platform visit www.HOMEE.com.