TAMARAC, FL.—December 29, 2022—PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, announced its 70-member home office team raised a total of $13,200 in financial donations this year for Feeding America, in addition to collecting more than 100 pounds of food donations during its annual Thanksgiving food drive. An annual effort, in 2021, the PuroClean brand raised over $15,000 at its annual Convention for Feeding South Florida, a local branch of Feeding America, with proceeds going directly toward feeding families across the country.

“Our PuroClean network understands the importance of giving back, and our continued support of Feeding America makes me proud of our franchise owners and team members who work tirelessly to donate and make an impact in communities all across America,” PuroClean President and COO Steve White said.

PuroClean has always been a giving company, and its compassion for giving was made official at the onset of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in 2020, when PuroClean rolled out its PuroClean Cares initiative, extending the company’s longstanding commitment to giving back to local communities throughout North America. That year, PuroClean franchise owners went out in droves to their communities to participate in a variety of community service efforts including food drives, fundraisers, and more as part of PuroClean Cares and inevitably to help keep their communities safe. Since then, PuroClean Cares has been officially incorporated into the PuroClean culture as a standard of giving back.

A long-time supporter of Feeding America, PuroClean continues the tradition of raising funds to benefit its chapters across the United States. Last year, charitable funds raised by PuroClean were deployed directly to veterans and their families in recognition of the PuroClean PuroVet Program supporting veterans of the armed forces, another charity the brand supports. PuroClean is proud to continue the tradition of championing food security for families in need across the country.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of more than 400 offices.

Visit www.PuroClean.com or call 800-775-7876 for more information about PuroClean.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 400 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. PuroClean has earned numerous awards within franchising and the greater global business community, including “The Franchise Satisfaction Award” from Franchise Business Review, ranking within the top 100 on The Franchise 500 from Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc. Magazine’s “5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies” and Franchise Times “Fast and Serious” and “Top 400,” and being named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine. PuroClean has the highest customer service satisfaction score among the top three insurance carriers in the country.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is a United States-based nonprofit organization that is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies. Forbes ranks it as the second-largest U.S. charity by revenue.