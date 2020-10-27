TAMARAC, Fla.—October 26, 2020—PuroClean, a national restoration and remediation franchise, recently earned three Stevie Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards. More than 3,800 nominations from 63 countries, including organizations of all sizes and from virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Stevie Award categories. PuroClean earned a Bronze award for Most Valuable Corporate Response and two Gold Stevie Awards for Marketing Department of the Year and Collaboration/Social Networking Solutions. Nicknamed the “Stevie” for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony on December 1.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive three Stevie Awards this year that highlight the combined efforts and contributions from our corporate headquarters, marketing department, and internet marketing team all working together as one,” said Mark W. Davis, chairman and CEO of PuroClean. “While this year has been challenging for many across the globe, it’s a privilege to see our brand bond together to achieve incredible strides to provide support to our franchise network.”

The company’s Bronze acknowledgment comes as a result of its COVID-19 corporate response to company-wide efforts focused on safety and wellbeing, beginning with the corporate team and implemented across the franchise network throughout the U.S. and Canada. These actions, led by President and COO of PuroClean, Steve White, led to record growth amid the pandemic. PuroClean implemented corporate briefings, check-ins, and weekly virtual happy hours to keep the company encouraged and connected as the entire corporate team began working from home, continuing to support its franchisees working on the frontlines. The leadership team used eNewsletters and videos to distribute new virtual training courses, operational procedures, marketing materials, and ongoing virtual updates on the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines, ensuring the entire franchise had access to the most up-to-date information.

Earning Gold accolades from this year’s contributions, PuroClean’s Marketing Department was awarded Marketing Department of the Year for staying ahead of the rapidly changing parameters, going above and beyond to provide support to their franchise network and customers throughout the communities they serve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring all messaging was aligned with the CDC safety standards, the corporate culture, and branding, the team became an information hub, making daily calls to assess how COVID-19 was affecting the network and how best to support them.

The marketing team produced resources to support the franchise network in effectively and safely providing COVID-19 cleaning services and implemented a virtual classroom for new franchise owner training with digital visuals. The department also created new content for blogs and social media; ongoing public relations campaigns; weekly internal eNewsletters and magazines; business development strategies; video marketing campaigns; online academy classes on COVID-19-specific marketing and safety training materials; biohazard procedures and guidelines; and external documents on connecting with insurance agents and municipalities.

PuroClean also earned a Gold honor for an addition to its recently updated website, developed by media partner Bright Pink Agency, to incorporate a new franchise directory tool. This new website element combines several databases into one simple search system, allowing property owners with a restoration issue to find help while simultaneously routing those incoming inquiries directly to the more than 320 franchise locations to efficiently bring in jobs.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attest to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. “The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .