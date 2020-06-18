MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO—June 18, 2020—Last month, PuroClean Canada, a restoration and remediation franchise with 39 offices in seven provinces, announced that all locations would provide free cleaning services to first responders as a way of thanking them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Complimentary services being offered will include the deep cleaning of breakrooms, bathrooms, vehicles, vending machines, doorknobs, and other frequent touchpoints at police or fire stations, hospitals, medical clinics, and more.

“Service and leadership are pillars of PuroClean’s values, and those values are reflected in those working tirelessly to limit the survival of the virus,” said Gordon Gamble, chairman and CEO of PuroClean Canada. “We are humbled to be able to offer pro-bono service to our first responders and non-profit organizations within Canada during such challenging times.”

PuroClean’s biohazard cleanup services are aimed at limiting the survival of the virus in commercial and residential environments and helping prevent its spread. For the protection of both employees and customers, all trained technicians wear properly appointed personal protective equipment (PPE) and ensure those on-site are informed of safety procedures at all times.

Using the two-tiered PuroClean RapidDefense™ system, cleaning services provide deep mitigation cleaning to reduce the further spread of pathogens. These cleaning services utilize Health Canada registered disinfectants approved by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to clean and eliminate germs from areas most likely to be contaminated by viruses, including shared electronics, vehicles, and common areas. PuroClean is also proud to offer as a preferred vendor an added layer of protection: the AEGIS Microbial Shield, an antimicrobial surface treatment which makes surfaces inhospitable for pathogens.

To receive details on the complimentary services being offered and determine if they qualify, members of the community should visit www.puroclean.ca or call (877) 261-7876. In addition to front line medical employees and first responders, PuroClean Canada is extending this initiative to select non-profit organizations as well.

“We’re grateful for the dedication and hard work of those on the front lines serving our communities in the face of our incredible challenges. We are committed to doing all that we can to show appreciation and provide them peace of mind while they do their work,” said Jason Reis, President of PuroClean Canada. “The PuroClean family is comprised of franchise owners who want to make people’s lives better, and this is just another example of the relentless excellent service they provide on a daily basis.”